Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 23 horse racing best bets

Sweet Mary M will try to get back into the win column on Monday, March 23 when she enters the starting gate at Will Rogers Downs. A three-year-old daughter of Alternation, Sweet Mary M has one win and three seconds in six career starts. She is the 8-5 morning line favorite in a $25,000 allowance race for Oklahoma-bred fillies and mares.

The race is the third leg of Monday's late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 6 at 4:45 p.m. ET and goes through Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped all four races over at SportsLine, and, with the races featuring large fields and several top contenders, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before constructing any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Monday.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Kinchen is high on Posse Gone Wild, even though she's an 8-1 long shot in Race 7. In eight career starts, she is winless and has just two third-place finishes. In addition, she was not a factor in her last race, finishing fifth out of seven in a maiden special weight race at Sam Houston as a 56-1 long shot.

But that race at Sam Houston came against a much tougher field than the one she will face on Monday. She also will be making her second start after a three-month layoff and has every right to move forward from that last race. Kinchen has designated Posse Gone Wild as an "A" selection on his Pick 4 tickets.

We can also tell you that Kinchen is high on Lucky Pete, a 4-1 shot in Race 9, the final leg of the Pick 4. This four-year-old son of Liaison has one win, one second and three thirds in 13 career starts. He is making his first start since Dec. 13, when he finished seventh in a claiming race.

But Lucky Pete has speed figures from last year that fit in this race, and his lone win also came after a three-month layoff. Kinchen has also designated Lucky Pete as an "A" selection on his Pick 4 tickets.

