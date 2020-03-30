Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 30 horse racing best bets

Okie Queen will try to go 3-for-4 in her career on Monday when she leaves the starting gate in an allowance race for Oklahoma breds at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 4-year-old daughter of Discreet Cat, Okie Queen is coming off a 2¾-length victory in a $37,000 allowance race at Sam Houston Race Park on Feb. 29. She has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 9, a $26,000 allowance race that drew a field of 12.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and goes through Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from Kinchen before making any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, March 30.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. And on Saturday he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for March 30

He is high on Eye Cloud, a 10-1 long shot in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4 sequence. This 4-year-old son of Point of Entry has two wins and two thirds in 16 career starts. He is coming off a sixth-place finish in a $37,000 allowance race at Sam Houston on March 18.



On Monday he will be dropping into a $15,000 claiming race and should appreciate the drop to this level. Eye Cloud also will be making his second start off a six-month layoff and should show improvement over that first start off the bench. Kinchen has designated Eye Cloud as a "B" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.



Kinchen also is high on Burgameister, the 5-2 favorite in Race 10, the final race of the sequence. This 6-year-old son of Bodemeister has four wins, five seconds and three thirds in 29 career starts. He is coming off a ninth-place finish in an optional-claiming race at Sam Houston on March 17.

He has races in his past performances that are good enough to dominate this field if he can duplicate them. Kinchen has designated Burgameister as his lone "A" selection in Race 10.

