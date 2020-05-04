Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 4 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Monday the Steve Asmussen-trained Potomac will try to end a three-race losing streak when he leaves the starting gate at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. This 5-year-old son of Speightstown has seven wins, four seconds and one third in 23 career starts and has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before making any late Pick 4 picks at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, May 4.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head here to see his best bets.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for May 4

Kinchen is high on Royally, a 10-1 long shot in Race 8, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 3-year-old gelded son of Dramedy, Royally has one second-place finish in two career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in a maiden special weight race at Will Rogers Downs on April 13.

Both of his career starts came in sprints on wet tracks. "He caught two sloppy tracks and could improve with the stretchout from six furlongs to one mile and a dry track," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on A Fast Broad, a 3-1 shot in Race 7. This 3-year-old daughter of Fast Anna has one second and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off a sixth-place finish in a maiden special weight race at Will Rogers Downs on April 14.

But she has six speed figures on dirt, which came against tougher competition and at various distances, that are better than anything her rivals have run. "She should be extremely tough," Kinchen told SportsLine.

How to make Will Rogers Downs picks for May 4

In addition Kinchen is high on another double-digit long shot on Monday. This horse "didn't run that well last time," Kinchen says, but could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Monday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs on Monday, and find out.