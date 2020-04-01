Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 1 horse racing best bets

Blue Bomber will try to get back into the win column on Wednesday when he leaves the starting gate at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A nine-year-old son of Congrats, Blue Bomber has 12 wins, nine seconds and four thirds in 49 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in a race at Will Rogers on March 16, which ended a three-race winning streak. He is the 7-2 favorite in Race 9, which drew 10 entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Will Rogers Downs for Wednesday, April 1.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. And last Saturday, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 1

Kinchen is high on Save the Day, even though she's an 8-1 longshot in Race 8. This three-year-old daughter of Kitten's Joy is making her career debut. Kitten's Joy has annually been one of the country's top turf sires.

Save the Day is trained by Scott Young, who is winning 40 percent of the time at the meet. In addition, she was entered for $30,000 at Fair Grounds and scratched, and now she is in for $15,000. Kinchen has designated Save the Day as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Kinchen also is high on Blue Bomber, the 7-2 favorite in Race 9. With 12 career victories, he is the winningest horse in the field. He also is in strong form, having won three of his last four starts.

Blue Bomber also just barely fits the conditions of the race, a key handicapping angle. Horses in Race 9 are either for sale for $5,000 or they have run for $5,000 since Jan. 1, 2019. Blue Bomber won by five lengths in a $5,000 claimer in May 2019 and has since been racing at higher levels. Kinchen has designated Blue Bomber as his lone "A" horse in Race 9.

