Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 14 horse racing best bets

Momma's Baby Boy will try to win for just the second time in his career when he leaves the starting gate on Tuesday at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 6-year-old son of Giant Oak, Momma's Baby Boy has one win, five seconds and four thirds in 16 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish at Sam Houston on Feb. 26, his first start in 15 months. Momma's Baby Boy has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. And on Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 14

Kinchen is high on Letter Rip, an 8-1 long shot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. A 4-year-old daughter of Notional, Letter Rip has one win, one second and two thirds in 15 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish at Will Rogers Downs on March 31.

But Letter Rip has shown enough early speed to think she'll be near the lead in this 5½-furlong dirt sprint. "She also has the final figures to suggest that she might be the best in this group," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Box Seat, the 2-1 favorite in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old son of Flashback has one second and one third in six career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in a maiden special at Will Rogers on March 25, his first start in 2020.

But that performance was better than it looked. "He was wide all the way around and closed into a slow pace," Kinchen added. "I expect this guy to be extremely tough."

