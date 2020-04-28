Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 28 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday the 7-year-old Welder will try to win the Thoroughbred Racing Association of Oklahoma Sprint for the fourth straight year when he leaves the starting gate at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. Welder has 21 wins, four seconds and four thirds in 32 career starts and has won 9-of-10 starts at Will Rogers Downs. He has been installed as the 2-5 favorite in the TRAO, a six-furlong sprint restricted to Oklahoma-breds.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with Kinchen on a hot streak, you'll want to see his horse racing picks before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, April 28.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 28

Kinchen is high on Mighty Vision, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Pollard's Vision finished third in her only career start. That came in a maiden special weight race on April 8.

She is trained by Scott Young, who is winning at 9 percent with first-time starters and 15 percent with second-time starters. "Her last performance won't win on Tuesday, but an improved effort could get it done," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Lady Thunder, a 6-1 long shot in Race 10. This 4-year-old daughter of Majesticperfection has one win in five career starts. She last raced on Oct. 23, finishing seventh in a claiming race at Remington Park.

But Lady Thunder has the speed to be out in front early. "I think that will play into her hand in a race that is lacking pace," Kinchen added.

