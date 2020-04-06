Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 6 horse racing best bets

Estilo Femenino will try to win the fourth race of her career when she takes on nine other horses in the $50,000 Wilma Mankiller Stakes on Monday at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 5-year-old daughter of Midnight Lute, Estilo Femenino has three wins, four seconds and one third in 12 career starts. She is coming off three straight defeats but has been installed as the 5-2 favorite in the Wilma Mankiller, a six-furlong sprint that drew 10 entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, April 6.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on Thursday, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 6

Kinchen is high on Aura, the 3-1 second choice in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old daughter of Midnight Lute has one win and one third in three career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish in an allowance race at Sam Houston Race Park on Feb. 29.

That performance may be better than it looks on paper. In that race, she chased a fast pace and still held on for third. On Monday, she should get a much softer pace and gets to sit right outside of her main competition, Karate Hottie. Kinchen has designated Aura as his lone "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

In addition, Kinchen is high on Posse Gone Wild, an 8-1 long shot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old daughter of Posse has two thirds in nine career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish in a maiden claiming race at Will Rogers on March 23.

She closed strongly in that last race, making up almost six lengths. "The extra half furlong and a little more pace could propel her to the winner's circle at a square price," Kinchen told SportsLine.

