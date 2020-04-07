Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 7 horse racing best bets

Nero will look to win the first stakes race of his career when he leaves the starting gate on Tuesday in the Highland Ice Stakes at Will Rogers Downs. Once a highly rated two-year-old in trainer Bob Baffert's barn, Nero, now five and in the care of Steve Asmussen, has three wins, four seconds and two thirds in 11 career starts. He's the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Highland Ice, a $50,000 six-furlong sprint that drew nine entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped all four races in the late Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And last Thursday, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Kinchen is high on Westmont, a 12-1 longshot in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This six-year-old son of Into Mischief has eight wins, six seconds and six thirds in 34 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in a race at Sam Houston Race Park on March 4.

But in that race, Westmont trailed the top three horses the entire time, so he has a chance to surprise at an alluring price.

Kinchen also is high on Im the Man Now, the 3-1 favorite in Race 8. This six-year-old son of National Saint has a second and a third in four career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish at Will Rogers on March 24.

Kinchen likes that Im the Man Now has early speed and will be facing a field full of three-year-olds. "He will be out front, and the young and inexperienced horses in the race are going to have their work cut out to catch him," he told SportsLine.

