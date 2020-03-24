Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 24 horse racing best bets

Dak Da Man will try to get back to his winning ways on Tuesday when he enters the starting gate in the feature race at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A four-year-old son of Mucho Macho Man, Dak Da Man has two wins and two seconds in nine career starts. He is the 2-1 morning line favorite in Race 7, a one-mile allowance race for Oklahoma breds, but can you trust him as part of your Will Rogers Downs Pick 4?

The race is the second leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 6 at 4:45 p.m. ET and goes through Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped all four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring quality fields, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from Kinchen before making any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. And in the Beholder Mile two weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head here to see them.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for March 24

Kinchen is high on Restore Harmony, a even though she's a 6-1 shot in Race 6, the first leg of the Pick 4. This three-year-old daughter of MacLean's Music has one win in four career starts.

Her lone victory came at Sam Houston Race Park, where she has been facing much tougher competition. Restore Harmony also has shown plenty of early speed and will be dropping in class on Tuesday.

Kinchen is also backing Cataroux, a 6-1 shot in Race 9, the final leg of the Pick 4. This seven-year-old son of Tale of the Cat has five wins, four seconds and one third in 35 career starts and is the fourth choice on the morning line.

Cataroux has not won since May of last year and is 0-for-9 when returning off a layoff. However he has three wins and four starts at Will Rogers Downs and has won his last three races, all of which were at the Oklahoma track.

How to make Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 selections for March 24

In addition, Kinchen likes a double-digit long to shine in the Pick 4. This horse may go off as the biggest price in in his race and could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Tuesday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's ticket for the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday, and find out.