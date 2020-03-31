Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals March 31 horse racing best bets

Reachreachreach will try to win back-to-back races for the first time in her career when she leaves the starting gate in an allowance race at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 4-year-old daughter of Archarcharch, Reachreachreach has four wins, one second and four thirds in 16 career starts. She has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 9 on Tuesday, a $27,500 allowance race.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before making any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, March 31.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes last month, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile three weeks ago, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. And on Saturday he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for March 31

Kinchen is high on All the Juice, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7, the first leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old daughter of Majestic Warrior has one win, two seconds and one third in 15 career starts. She is coming off a third-place finish in a claiming race at Sam Houston Race Park on March 13.

But All the Juice's trainer, Karl Broberg, is winning at a robust 40 percent clip at Will Rogers. In addition, she arguably faced tougher competition in that Houston race than she will on Tuesday. Kinchen has designated her as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 ticket.

Kinchen also is high on Burbach, the 4-1 third choice in Race 10, the final leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old son of Too Much Bling is winless in three career starts. He is coming off an eighth-place finish in a maiden claiming race at Will Rogers on March 17.

But that performance came on a muddy track. He'll also be dropping from a $15,000 to a $7,500 maiden claiming race on Tuesday. In addition, in two races as a 2-year-old last year, he put in the kind of races that have been better than his rivals have been running. Kinchen has made Burbach his top pick in Race 10 and one of two "A" horses on his Pick 4 ticket.

