Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 5 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday Nocturnal Mission will try to stay sharp when she leaves the starting gate at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 6-year-old daughter of Midnight Lute, Nocturnal Mission has three wins, five seconds and four thirds in 22 career starts. She is coming off a win at Will Rogers Downs on April 20 and has been installed as the 2-1 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The Pick 4 begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, May 5.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head here to see his best bets.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for May 5

Kinchen is high on Soul of Discretion, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. A 5-year-old son of Discreetly Mine, Soul of Discretion has three wins, five seconds and six thirds in 31 career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish at Will Rogers Downs on April 21.

In that race he lost by a little more than a length despite being four-wide. "His figure is the best in this bunch, and he should be tough right back," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Dr. Beets, a 6-1 shot in Race 8. This 3-year-old gelded son of Speightstown has one third in two career starts. After finishing ninth in his career debut on Feb. 22, Dr. Beets ran a much better third in his most recent start on April 9.

In that race he ran well despite being four-wide, but that shouldn't be a problem on Tuesday leaving from the No. 1 post. "The rail draw isn't always the best, but this guy might appreciate saving some ground," Kinchen added.

How to make Will Rogers Downs picks for May 5

In addition Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Tuesday. This horse "has an excuse in all of his starts," Kinchen says, but could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Tuesday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday, and find out.