Will Smith won Best Actor for his leading role on King Richard -- a movie about Venus and Serena Williams being coached by their father -- during the 94th Academy Awards.

King Richard was a nominee in five different categories at this year's Academy Awards, including Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Smith joined a couple of other actors to have won Academy Awards for performances in sports movies. Wallace Beery (Best Actor --The Champ, 1931), Ann Revere (Best Supporting Actress -- National Velvet, 1944), Robert De Niro (Best Actor -- Raging Bull, 1980), Hillary Swank (Best Actress -- Million Dollar Baby, 2004), Morgan Freeman (Best Supporting Actor -- Million Dollar Baby, 2004) and Christian Bale (Best Supporting Actor -- The Boxer, 2019) all took home acting awards for their roles in sports movies.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said. "In this time in my life, I am overwhelmed by what god is calling on me to do and be in this world."

It was the first Oscar of his career, but that's not the only only why he made headlines on Sunday.

Comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature and told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada, I love you," Rock said "G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

Smith went on stage, slapped him and told him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. ABC bleeped the exchanged that happened live.

Will Smith apologized for the incident during his acceptance speech. He made a reference to the biographical sports drama he was receiving the award for by pointing out how the main character of the movie is fighting for his family by doing whatever it takes to help his daughters make history.

Pinkett Smith talked about shaving her head last December when she opened up about dealing with hair loss due to alopecia.

Smith has already won a handful of other Best Actor awards with his role in that movie, including Critic's Choice Award, Golden Globes and BAFTA.