William Hill Sportsbook made history in more ways than one on Monday. Inside Capital One Arena, which is home to the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, a temporary sportsbook opened. It is not only the first ever sportsbook inside a U.S. arena, but it's also the first legal sportsbook to open in the nation's capital.

A permanent sportsbook, run by William Hill Sportsbook is currently in construction inside the arena and is expected to open in the fall. This one, which is temporary, features seven ticket windows & ten kiosks, and is located at the arena's box office.

CEO of William Hill US Joe Asher said in a press release that D.C. made a lot of sense for the company.

"Washington, D.C. is known for its dedicated sports fans, and we're excited to finally bring them a new way to engage with their favorite teams," he said. "Our teams are working hard to finalize the permanent sports book, restaurant and bar concept we originally envisioned inside the arena."

Ceremonial first bets were placed by inaugural season ticket holders of local teams. A Washington Wizards fan who has held season tickets from 1973, a Capitals fan who has had tickets since 1973 and a Mystics supporter with a season package dating back to the 1998 season were the three lucky fans. All three bets were placed on their three respective teams.

The sportsbook will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.