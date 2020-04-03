Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder, arrested for defying Kenya's COVID-19 curfew

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among a group of 20 people that was arrested in Kenya on Thursday for violating the country's imposed coronavirus curfew. According to Kenya's The Standard, Kipsang was allegedly among a group that decided to lock themselves inside a nightclub and drink alcohol after 7 p.m. -- which violates the Kenyan government's ban on leaving a home after 7 p.m.

The Standard reported that the police received a tip from a member of the public and that Kipsang and the people he was with resisted arrest.

"Our officers found the MCA (Member of County Assembly), the athlete and other revelers hiding in a popular club in Iten. These are high profile individuals who should be helping us in enforcement of the curfew," police commander John Mwinzi told The Standard. "We are asking members of the public to stop abusing our reluctance to use full force during the enforcement of the curfew."

Kipsang won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London. He's won marathons in Berlin, London, New York and Tokyo in his career. However, the Kenyan was banned by the Athletic Integrity Unit in January following an anti-doping investigation in which he failed to show up for testing.

Kipsang, 38, ran the 2013 Berlin Marathon in a then world-record time of two hours, three minutes, and 23 seconds. That world record time has since been eclipsed twice, both times by fellow Kenyans. Dennis Kimetto finished in under two hours and three minutes at the 2014 Berlin Marathon and four years later, Eliud Kipchoge broke that new record.