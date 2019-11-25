Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan wears pants for first time in 18 years after team wins Grey Cup

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the CFL's Grey Cup on Sunday, marking the first time the franchise has captured the league title since 2000. With that victory, the team got to hoist the namesake trophy while one of its fans got to hoist a pair of pants for the first time in 18 years.

Chris Matthew hadn't worn a pair of pants since 2001, when he boldly bet on his Blue Bombers to beat the Calgary Stampeders in the Grey Cup that year. Matthew had reason to be confident, as Winnipeg headed into the game 14-4 and heavy favorites over the 8-10 Stampeders,

But Calgary pulled off the upset in that 2001 championship, beating Winnipeg 27-19. As a result, Matthew had to swear off pants until the Blue Bombers recaptured CFL glory.

It took 18 long years -- which included three Grey Cup appearances since the bet -- but Matthew's misery is finally over. The Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 33-12, to win the 107th Grey Cup, and Matthew was in attendance to watch it happen. After the game, he took to the field to put on a pair of pants for the first time in nearly two decades.

It should be noted that he did have some difficulties getting those pants on -- one of the pant legs seemed to want to remain short-length -- but maybe it's unfair to expect someone to flawlessly pick something back up after 18 years.

Matthew spoke to CBC News and relayed his emotions on the field after the game:

SHORTS GUY! CHRIS MATTHEW!



IN PANTS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 18 YEARS.



HERE’S OUR CONVERSATION. @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/aejEbik1Xt — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 25, 2019

"The game? Fabulous. The outcome? Fabulous. Wearing the pants? I'm not so sure yet because it's all so new to me now," Matthews said.

As a sportswriter who mostly works from home, that quote could not be more relatable.

Congratulations to the Blue Bombers and Matthew's legs. Never underestimate the lengths that sports fans will go to to support the team.