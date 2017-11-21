Winter Olympics interest is reportedly 'very low' due to tensions with North Korea
Travel plans for the PyeongChang Games have been 'stagnant,' one agency told USA Today
Hours after President Donald Trump labeled North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, USA Today reports that interest in the 2018 Winter Olympics is "very low," particularly involving plans to travel to the Games in neighboring South Korea.
Scant interest in the PyeongChang ceremonies, as Thomas Maresca said, is mostly a result of the global tensions between America and North Korea, whose leaders have traded barbs about ballistic missile and nuclear weapon tests in recent months.
As of Nov. 16, organizers say they've hit just 41% of their sales target of 1.06 million tickets, with sales in South Korea even weaker than those by international tourists.
Anbritt Stengele, founder of Sports Traveler, a Chicago-based travel agency, said she's never seen such a sluggish market.
"The interest level is very low for this Olympics," said Stengele. "We had Sochi (Russia) in 2014, and that interest level was lower than Vancouver (in 2010). But this one is even lower than Sochi. I would just classify it as extremely light interest. Sales have been stagnant."
The NHL's infamous absence from this year's Winter Olympics may also be to blame, Stengele told Maresca. Without the star power of the pro ranks, for example, Team USA's men's ice hockey team has been forced to enter PyeongChang with a roster comprised mostly of retired or minor-league starters.
-
Punter gets amazing roll on 87-yard punt
'Generous roll' doesn't exactly do this one justice
-
Where are the 2018 Winter Olympics?
The 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang mark South Korea's second turn hosting an Olympics
-
Junior toasts Truex with a love tap
Junior finished 25th in his final ride after starting last and was happy to cede the spotlight...
-
Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Cup title
Truex held off Kyle Busch on the final lap to win while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finishes 25th in...
-
NASCAR Championship 4 preview
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is preparing to take his final ride while four other drivers compete for...
-
Danica Patrick to retire from NASCAR
Patrick says she will run in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 next year
Add a Comment