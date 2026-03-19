The 12th-seeded High Point Panthers battle the fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament West Region on Thursday. High Point is coming off a 91-76 win over Winthrop in the Big South Tournament championship game on March 8, while Wisconsin dropped a 68-65 decision to top-seeded Michigan in the Big Ten Conference semifinals on Saturday. The Panthers (30-4), who also won the Big South Conference regular-season title at 15-1, have won 14 games in a row. The Badgers (24-10), who finished fifth in the Big Ten at 14-6, have won five of six.

Tip-off from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., is set for 1:50 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Wisconsin is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest High Point vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. High Point picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated High Point vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Wisconsin vs. High Point:

High Point vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -10.5 High Point vs. Wisconsin over/under: 162.5 points High Point vs. Wisconsin money line: High Point +371, Wisconsin -493 High Point vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine High Point vs. Wisconsin TV: TBS

Top High Point vs. Wisconsin predictions

After 10,000 simulations of High Point vs. Wisconsin, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (162.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last nine High Point games, and in seven of the last 10 Wisconsin games. High Point is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 7-3 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Panthers to have three players score 10.1 points or more, including Rob Martin, who is projected to score 15.4 points. The Badgers are projected to have four players score 10.7 points or more, led by Nick Boyd, who is projected to score 23.2 points. The model is projecting 165 combined points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

How to make Wisconsin vs. High Point picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. High Point, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.