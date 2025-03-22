The sixth-seeded BYU Cougars and third-seeded Wisconsin Badgers clash in an East Regional second-round matchup on Saturday in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. BYU opened tournament play with an 80-71 win over VCU, while Wisconsin downed Montana 85-66. The Cougars (25-9), who have reached the second round for just the second time since 2012, are 16-34 overall in the tournament. The Badgers (27-9), who are 41-26 in the NCAA Tournament all-time, are making their 24th tournament appearance since 1999.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. This will be the third meeting between the teams, with Wisconsin posting a 73-56 win in their last meeting in 2011. Wisconsin is a 1-point favorite in the latest BYU vs. Wisconsin odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. BYU picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Wisconsin and just locked in its March Madness predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Wisconsin vs. BYU:

BYU vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -1

BYU vs. Wisconsin over/under: 155.5 points

BYU vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -115, BYU -105

BYU: The Cougars have hit the money line in 25 of their last 35 games (+13.50 units)

WIS: The Badgers have covered the spread in 22 of their last 37 games (+5.55 units)

BYU vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Wisconsin can cover

Sixth-year senior guard John Tonje is one of two Badgers averaging double digits this season. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31 minutes. In the 77-74 Big Ten Tournament semifinal win over Michigan State, he poured in 32 points, while adding seven rebounds and two assists. He had 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks in the win over Montana in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Sophomore guard John Blackwell has been dominant of late. He is coming off a 19-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort in the win over Montana. He had 18 points and five rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament championship game loss to Michigan. He has started all 36 games this season and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31 minutes. He is connecting on 45.2% of his field goals and 81.3% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

Junior forward Richie Saunders helps power the Cougars. In the win over VCU, he poured in 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He scored 23 points, while adding five assists and two rebounds in a 96-92 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. In 33 games this year, all starts, he is averaging 16 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.3 minutes.

Freshman Egor Demin is coming off a solid outing in the win over VCU. In that game, he scored 15 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 88-85 double-overtime win at Iowa State on March 4. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make BYU vs. Wisconsin picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 155 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.