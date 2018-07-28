WNBA All-Star Game 2018 odds: Vegas legend makes picks for Team Delle Donne vs. Team Parker

Teams drafted by Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne will square off in the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Team Delle Donne opened as a five-point favorite over Team Parker, but the line has since dipped to 2.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 247.5, but has fallen all the way to 239. This is the first year the WNBA All-Star Game will not feature its traditional East vs. West format, in favor of allowing Parker and Delle Donne to select their teams. It's also the first year the Target Center in Minneapolis has hosted the event.



White knows both captains found comfort in familiar faces. Delle Donne drafted Washington Mystics teammate Kristi Toliver first, while Parker selected Los Angeles Sparks teammate Chelsea Gray and Sun forward Chiney Ogwumike.



Delle Donne's team also includes Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Kayla McBride and Diana Taurasi. The frontcourt features DeWanna Bonner, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.



Other members of Parker's team include guards Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Allie Quigley. The frontcourt is comprised of Liz Cambage, Tina Charles, Angel McCoughtry and Maya Moore, the MVP of last year's WNBA All-Star Game.

Parker also drafted Sparks forward and 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike, but she was forced to bow out from the WNBA All-Star Game 2018 due to an illness. Taking her place will be Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson, the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder with 3,349. She's averaging 7.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

Parker was the MVP of the 2013 All-Star Game. Delle Donne and Parker are both five-time All-Stars.



