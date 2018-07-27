WNBA All-Star Game 2018 odds: Vegas legend reveals expert picks for Team Delle Donne vs. Team Parker

The biggest stars in women's basketball will display their skills on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game at the Target Center in Minneapolis. This season, the league changed formats for the WNBA All-Star Game, ditching conference affiliations in favor of naming Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne captains and allowing them to draft their rosters. Sportsbooks have Team Delle Donne as five-point favorites against Team Parker and the over-under for total points scored is set at 247.5.



Before you lock in your 2018 WNBA All-Star Game picks, you need to hear what Vegas legend Kenny White has to say. The pioneering Las Vegas oddsmaker made a name for himself by setting the lines for some of the most prominent sportsbooks in Nevada.



White is a two-time winner of the prestigious Stardust Football Invitational and former head of the influential oddsmaking firm Las Vegas Sports Consultants. Nevada-based sportsbooks raked in millions from his expertise. Now, he's lending his industry knowledge as a consistently winning handicapper and analyst for SportsLine.



We can tell you White likes the Under in the WNBA All-Star Game 2018, but there's a major x-factor that led him to one side of the spread. You can see what it is, and who to back, only over at SportsLine.

White knows both captains found comfort in familiar faces. Delle Donne drafted Washington Mystics teammate Kristi Toliver first, while Parker selected Los Angeles Sparks teammates Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike. Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka's sister, also was selected to Team Parker.



Delle Donne's team also includes Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Kayla McBride and Diana Taurasi. The frontcourt features DeWanna Bonner, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson.



Other members of Parker's team include guards Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd and Allie Quigley. The frontcourt is comprised of Liz Cambage, Tina Charles, Angel McCoughtry and Maya Moore.



So which side of the spread do you need to jump on now? And what huge x-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to find out the top play for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game from a Vegas legend, and find out.