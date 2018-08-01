WNBA DFS: A'ja Wilson and top picks for August 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Wednesday, August 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Wings center Liz Cambage on both sites. The result: She exploded for 33 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, good for over 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Wednesday's WNBA slate, McClure loves New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.



After hitting a midseason slump, Nurse has bounced back in her last four games, averaging over 20 minutes and recording two double-digit scoring performances during that stretch.



Rostering Nurse leaves you plenty of salary cap room for Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson at $8,500 on FanDuel and $12,600 on DraftKings.



The rookie WNBA All-Star averaged 20 points and 8.6 rebounds in the first half of the season. She'll look to add to those totals against the Phoenix Mercury, a team giving up 82.4 points per game.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for her to score 30, even 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Wednesday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.