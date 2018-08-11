WNBA DFS: A'ja Wilson and top picks for August 11 FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for action on Saturday, August 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.

A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA DFS picks only over at SportsLine.

Earlier this week, McClure rostered Candace Parker on both sites. The result? She went off for 20 points, four rebounds and three assists on Thursday on both sites. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Saturday's two-game WNBA slate on FanDuel, McClure likes Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith.

She is averaging 18 points per game and six assists per game, and the last time she faced Atlanta, she scored 24 points, so look for big production again on Saturday.

Another pick he loves: Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson.

A star rookie out of South Carolina, Wilson is averaging over 20 points and eight rebounds per game and gets a nice matchup against the Indiana Fever, a team that gives up 84.6 points per game.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Saturday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.

