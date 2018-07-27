WNBA DFS: Best All-Star Game DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DraftKings lineup for the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to DFS help and optimal lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



McClure rostered Storm forward Breanna Stewart in her final game before the All-Star break. The result: She exploded for 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.



For Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game slate, which features Team Parker vs. Team Delle Donne, McClure is loving Team Parker center Liz Cambage at $15,600 on DraftKings.



The 6-foot-8 Australian center has been a breakout star for the Dallas Wings this season. She's averaging 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. She's in position to produce a ton of points and rebounds in what's expected to be a fast-paced game with plenty of shots going up.



He's stacking her with guard Chelsea Gray, who is $8,100 on DraftKings.



Gray is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 assists per game this year for the Los Angeles Sparks, and she scored 11 points at the All-Star Game last year. She's a value pick that needs to be in your lineup.



