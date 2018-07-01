WNBA DFS: Breanna Stewart and top picks for July 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Sunday, July 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Friday, McClure rostered Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince in both lineups. The result: She exploded for 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals -- returning over 35 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable night.



For Sunday's five-game slate, McClure loves Storm forward Breanna Stewart at $8,500 on FanDuel and 12,800 on DraftKings.



Stewart is coming off a massive performance on Thursday against the Sparks, when she scored 27 points and hauled in eight rebounds in 35 minutes of court time. Her affordable price leaves plenty of salary cap space to load up on big stars.



One of those big names McClure is targeting is Lynx forward Sylvia Fowles at $8,600 on FanDuel and $13,100 on DraftKings.



Fowles produces huge numbers in several difference categories, including points, rebounds and blocks. She was especially dominant in her previous game against the Dream on Friday, amassing 13 points, 15 boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal. She's one of the top overall players for Sunday's slate, so be sure to roster her and watch the points roll in from everywhere.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for her to score 40, even 50 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Sunday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.