WNBA DFS: Brittney Griner and top picks for August 10 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for action on Friday, August 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.

A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA DFS picks only over at SportsLine.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Candace Parker on both sites. The result? She went off for 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Friday's two-game WNBA main slate that begins at 9 p.m. ET, McClure likes guard Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

She's scored at least 20 points in three of her last four games, including huge performances of 29 and 37 points during that span. And she gets a nice matchup against the Indiana Fever, a team that gives up 84.3 points per game.

He's stacking Taurasi with center Brittney Griner, who is coming off a massive performance that included 35 points and 11 rebounds.

Griner is one of the most dominant post players in the league, so she has huge upside in points, rebounds and blocks. She's one of the top overall WNBA DFS picks for Friday, so be sure she's in your lineup.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for her to put up 30, even 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Friday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.

