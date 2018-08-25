WNBA DFS: Brittney Griner and top picks for August 26 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for playoff action on Sunday, August 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games. A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA DFS picks only over at SportsLine.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi. The result? She went off for 27 points, five assists and two rebounds. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Sunday's two-game playoff slate featuring Mystics-Dream and Mercury-Storm, McClure is again recommending Taurasi.

The veteran guard has been a force through Phoenix's two playoff games, scoring a combined 53 points and dishing out a combined 17 assists to power the Mercury into the semifinals. She's a top WNBA pick who needs to be in your lineups on Sunday.

He's stacking her with center Brittney Griner, who scored 27 points and recorded six blocks and five rebounds against Connecticut on Thursday. She's one of the top overall post players in the league and regularly puts up big numbers scoring, rebounding and in blocked shots. Phoenix will rely on these two in the opener of this best-of-five series against the Storm that gets underway at 5 p.m. ET.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for her to put up 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Sunday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.