WNBA DFS: Candace Parker and top picks for August 2 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Thursday, August 2, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson at $8,500 on FanDuel. The result: She went off for 29 points, six rebounds and four assists. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Thursday's WNBA slate, McClure loves Sparks forward Candace Parker at $8,300 on FanDuel and $13,600 on DraftKings.



One of the most versatile players in the league, the 11th-year WNBA veteran is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. She's an extremely strong pick because she can return big production in several categories, meaning you don't have to rely on her scoring for her to be effective in DFS



Another pick he loves: Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage at $8,700 on FanDuel and $13,800 on DraftKings.



The 6-foot-8 Australian center has been dominant this season, and that's been especially true recently with four double-doubles in her last five games.



Her ceiling is virtually unlimited because she's gone for at least 33 points in three of her last five outings, including a 53-point performance. Lock her in as one of the overall top WNBA DFS picks on Thursday and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Thursday. The stars are aligning for her to score 30, even 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Thursday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.