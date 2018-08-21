WNBA DFS: Candace Parker and top picks for August 21 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for playoff action on Tuesday, August 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games. A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA DFS picks only over at SportsLine.

To wrap up the regular season, McClure rostered New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse on both sites. The result? She went off with 28 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals and assists on Sunday. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's two-game playoff slate, McClure is recommending Minnesota Lynx guard Tanisha Wright at $4,000 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.

Wright averaged five assists per game in her final five contests of the season, so you can expect solid numbers in that category. Her scoring comes and goes, but she did record double-digit points in two of her last five games, so she's a top WNBA DFS pick because of that type of upside at a small price.

Another pick he loves: Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker at $8,100 on FanDuel and $12,800 on DraftKings.

Parker faces Minnesota in an elimination game, and the Sparks will be looking to their star for huge production. She scored 23 last time she faced the Lynx and is primed to go for at least that many points again with the season on the line.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for her to put up 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

