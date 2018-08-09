WNBA DFS: Candace Parker and top picks for August 9 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your WNBA DFS lineups for action on Thursday, August 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other DFS games.

A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his top WNBA DFS picks only over at SportsLine.

Earlier this week, McClure rostered Elena Delle Donne on both sites. The result? She went of for 30 points, four rebounds and three assists on Tuesday. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Thursday's two-game WNBA main slate, McClure likes Tanisha Wright at $3,200 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

She's a strong value because she's seen 20 or more minutes on the floor the last two games, and gets a nice matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, a team with the second-worst scoring defense in the WNBA.

Another pick he loves: Candace Parker at $8,400 on FanDuel and $13,200 on DraftKings.

Parker is already one of the most balanced players in the league, and she's taken her game to the next level recently, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in her last six outings. She's one of the top WNBA picks for Thursday, so be sure to add her and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for her to put up 30, even 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Thursday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.

