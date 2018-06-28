WNBA DFS: Candace Parker and top picks for June 28 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Thursday, June 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.



A predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



For Thursday's two-game slate that features Liberty-Mystics and Sparks-Storm, McClure is rostering Sparks guard Riquna Williams as a value pick at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.



Williams gives huge upside at a small price because she has big-time scoring potential. She's an incredibly accurate 13 of 16 from the field in her last two games, leading to 37 points during that span. She may only see the floor for about 20 minutes per contest, but her efficient shooting can lead to huge value in DFS.



McClure is stacking Williams with forward Candace Parker, who is $8,200 on FanDuel, $12,700 on DraftKings.



Parker, one of the most dominant players in the WNBA, is coming off one of her best performances of the year when she scored 29 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds in a win over Dallas on Tuesday.



And both Williams and Parker should have the opportunity to put up huge numbers on Thursday against the Seattle Storm, a team that gives up 81.2 points per contest, the second-worst total in the league.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for her to score 40, even 50 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA optimal tournament lineups for Thursday, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.