WNBA DFS: Elena Delle Donne and top picks for July 21 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Saturday, July 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.



A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.



On Friday, McClure rostered Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree at just $6,600 on FanDuel. The result: She had a productive night against the Sparks with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Saturday's slate, McClure likes Liberty guard Kia Nurse at $4,000 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.



Nurse is averaging 8.7 points, but she has plenty of upside because of her ability to put points on the board. She scored 25 against Dallas earlier this week and dropped 34 on Indiana last month, so put her in your lineups at a very affordable price because of that scoring potential.



Another pick he loves on both sites: Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne at $8,500 on FanDuel and $19,800 on DraftKings.



She averages 20 points and 7.2 rebounds and gets an enticing matchup against the Liberty, a squad that gives up 84.3 points per game.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for her to go off for 30, even 40 points on both sites, and she comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Saturday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.