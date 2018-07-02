WNBA DFS: Sylvia Fowles and top picks for July 3 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for WNBA action on Tuesday, July 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters in NBA, MLB, NFL, golf, NASCAR and other sports.

A predictive data engineer specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, McClure is the go-to authority when it comes to optimal DFS lineups, and now he's sharing his WNBA picks only over at SportsLine.

To wrap up last week, McClure rostered Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince in both lineups Friday. The result: She exploded for 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals -- returning over 35 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had her in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable night.

For Tuesday's four-game slate, McClure loves Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray at $4,200 on FanDuel.

The 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year got off to a slightly slower start this season, but has been heating up recently with double-digit scoring in three of her past five contests, including a 15-point effort in her last outing. Her affordable price leaves plenty of salary cap space to load up on big stars.

One of those big names McClure is targeting is Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles at $8,600 on FanDuel.

Fowles produces huge numbers in several different categories, including points, rebounds and blocks. And she has gone off for some big performances recently, including a 28-point outburst last week against Seattle and two 15-rebound outings in her past three games.

She's one of the top overall players for Tuesday's slate, so be sure to roster her and watch the points roll in from everywhere.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Tuesday. The stars are aligning for her to score 40, even 50 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal WNBA DFS lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full WNBA tournament lineups for Tuesday, all from a professional DFS player who has earned nearly $2 million in career winnings.