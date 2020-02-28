Women's basketball: How to watch North Dakota at No. 20 South Dakota

The 2020 women's college basketball season is coming down the stretch with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner. On Saturday, No. 20 South Dakota will look to continue to build a strong resume when they take on North Dakota. South Dakota enters the contest with a stellar 26-2 record on the season and is coming off a 77-67 win over South Dakota State. In that game, Lashonda Monk led the way with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and while also knocking down four of her seven attempts from beyond the arc. In addition, three other Coyotes finished in double figures with Madison McKeever (19 points), Ciara Duffy (17), and Taylor Frederick (10).

Meanwhile, North Dakota enters Saturday with a 15-13 record and is coming off a 71-67 win over Omaha. In that contest, Juiia Fleecs and Megan Zander each scored 22 points apiece to face the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota needed all those points from Fleecs and Zander because no other Fighting Hawk finished in double figures against Omaha.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.

North Dakota at South Dakota