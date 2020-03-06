Women's basketball: How to watch TCU at West Virginia
Here's what to know about Saturday's matchup
The TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball teams are set to face off on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The 21-7 Horned Frogs and 17-11 Mountaineers will close out the regular season before the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championships with the Morgantown showdown.
TCU is currently second in the Big 12 standings with a 12-5 overall conference record. They sit only behind last year's Big 12 champions Baylor, who have an overall record of 28-1 and a conference record of 17-0.
West Virginia is currently in sixth in the conference, with a 7-10 Big 12 record.
Last time these two teams met was earlier this season, on January 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, a contest the Horned Frogs won 73-60.
TCU has been dominant all season and will come in with confidence, entering the game off a 96-71 victory over Oklahoma. The win over OU gave them a Sooners sweep and put them at 21 wins, the most since grabbing the same number of victories in the 2010-2011 season.
The Mountaineers have not been as consistent, but do come off a win as well, taking down Texas Tech 71-69 on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch matchup:
TCU at West Virginia
- Date: Saturday, March 7
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
- Streaming: CBS Sports
