Women's basketball: How to watch TCU at West Virginia

The TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball teams are set to face off on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The 21-7 Horned Frogs and 17-11 Mountaineers will close out the regular season before the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championships with the Morgantown showdown.

TCU is currently second in the Big 12 standings with a 12-5 overall conference record. They sit only behind last year's Big 12 champions Baylor, who have an overall record of 28-1 and a conference record of 17-0.

West Virginia is currently in sixth in the conference, with a 7-10 Big 12 record.

Last time these two teams met was earlier this season, on January 26 in Fort Worth, Texas, a contest the Horned Frogs won 73-60.

TCU has been dominant all season and will come in with confidence, entering the game off a 96-71 victory over Oklahoma. The win over OU gave them a Sooners sweep and put them at 21 wins, the most since grabbing the same number of victories in the 2010-2011 season.

The Mountaineers have not been as consistent, but do come off a win as well, taking down Texas Tech 71-69 on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch matchup:

