Women's basketball: How to watch Tulsa at Temple

The 2020 women's college basketball season is coming down the stretch with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner. On Saturday, Temple will host Tulsa.Temple enters the contest with a 15-12 record on the season and is coming off a 67-64 loss at the hands of Central Florida. In that game, Mia Davis led the way with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and while also grabbing 14 rebounds. In addition, two other Owls finished in double figures in Ashley Jones (16 points) and Emani Mayo (11).

Meanwhile, Tulsa enters Saturday with a 7-20 record and is coming off a 70-61 loss against Wichita State. In that contest, Rebecca Lescay scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. Destiny Johnson also added 10 points, but the Golden Hurricane only had two players in double figures.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.

Tulsa at Temple