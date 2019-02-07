Women's college gymnastics: How to watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Denver on CBS Sports Digital
The two squads are squaring off on National Girls & Women in Sports Day
Sunday will be a high-flying showcase of women's gymnastics, as the No. 1 squad in the country Oklahoma takes on No. 7 Denver in a Big 12 matchup. Oklahoma is undefeated so far this season, whereas Denver has finished second in just one meet, placing first in every other one.
Oklahoma edged out No. 2 Florida last week, so Denver will look to capitalize on that emotion to pull off an upset. It's easier said than done, as Oklahoma brings a ton of momentum into Big 12 play, but Denver has proven to be an extremely dangerous team in its own right. Oklahoma has already beaten Denver once this year, so Denver is trying to return the favor.
Oklahoma freshman Olivia Trautman and sophomore Anastasia Webb have been competing against each other for all-around titles, and that isn't likely to change this week. For Denver, Alexandria Ruiz is looking to build on a "newcomer of the week" award after a 39.425 all-around score against West Virginia. She'll try to top those career-bests this week against the best competition in the country.
Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Denver
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 10
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Magness Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
