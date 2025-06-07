The Texas Longhorns are the new NCAA softball champions. Texas jumped all over Texas Tech in a decisive 10-4 victory in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series on Friday night to earn the first title in program history.

After coming up short against rival Oklahoma in its last two championship appearances in 2022 and 2024, Texas was able to overcome a game Texas Tech club and star pitcher NiJaree Canady thanks to an early onslaught. The Longhorns put up five runs in the first inning and eventually forced the Red Raiders to make a change on the mound, ending an incredible run for Canady of consecutive pitches thrown.

In the end, the Longhorns hung 10 runs in the championship game, their most runs in a game in the Women's College World Series.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Championship (Best of 3)

Game 1: Texas 2, Texas Tech 1

Game 2: Texas Tech 4, Texas 3

Game 3: Texas 10, Texas Tech 4

Thursday, May 29

Game 1: No. 6 Texas 3, No. 3 Florida 0

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 7 Tennessee 3

Game 3: No. 12 Texas Tech 1, Ole Miss 0

Game 4: No. 9 UCLA 4, No. 16 Oregon 2

Friday, May 30

Game 5: No. 7 Tennessee 11, No. 3 Florida 3 (5 innings)

Game 6: No. 16 Oregon 6, Ole Miss 5 (10 innings)

Saturday, May 31

Game 7: No. 6 Texas 4, No. 2 Oklahoma 2

Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, No. 9 UCLA 1

Sunday, June 1

Game 9: No. 7 Tennessee 5, No. 9 UCLA 4 (9 innings)

Game 10: No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Oregon 1

Monday, June 2

Game 11: No. 6 Texas 2, No. 7 Tennessee 0

Game 13: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, No. 2 Oklahoma 2