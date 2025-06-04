Down went Oklahoma. Texas Tech took down the softball Goliath Sooners on Tuesday with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to punch its ticket to the Women's College World Series championship.

This was the second loss the Red Raiders handed out to the Sooners in the 2025 WCWS behind $1 million pitcher and power hitter NiJaree Canady. The Stanford transfer was in the circle in the seventh inning with two outs when Sooners outfielder Abby Dayton hit a 245-foot two-run homer to tie the game in the top of the seventh and final inning.

The Raiders will take on 2024 and 2022 runners-up Texas. The Longhorns advanced by taking down the Tennessee Lady Volunteers behind a combined 2-0 shutout performance by Mac Morgan and Teagan Kavan. Texas scored their runs on a solo home run by Katie Stewart in the fourth inning and a throwing error to score Joley Mitchell in the eighth inning.

A chance at a program-first NCAA title is on the line and CBS Sports HQ will be boots on the ground for the Final. The Longhorns are one of the best hitting teams in the nation, while the Red Raiders are expected to deploy arguably the best pitcher in the nation.

Here are the top players to watch for each team:

Texas

The Longhorns are twice a bridesmaid and hoping 2025 will be the year they get their championship ring. Coach Mike White's roster has the second-best batting average (.357) and scored the fifth-most runs in the nation (471), nearly 75 runs more than Texas Tech.

Mia Scott, UTL -- The senior from Texas is averaging nearly .400 in two regular-season appearances against Texas Tech. Her .442 batting average is 15th in the nation and her 19 WCWS hits is the most in program history.

Teagan Kavan, P -- The right-handed sophomore posted a season-high 18 strikeouts in her February outing against the Red Raiders. She 3-0 for Texas in 17 innings pitched while allowing only two runs and no walks in three games at the 2025 Women's College World Series.

Texas Tech

Coach Gerry Glasco and his Red Raiders squad may be the belles of the ball, but they sure know how to party. Texas Tech arrived at Dylan Park seeking to manifest "their chance at forever" and did so by knocking off eight-time NCAA champion Oklahoma in the semifinals.

In Oklahoma City, Glasco has got with his ace, Canaday in all three games, though the Red Raiders do expect to get Chloe Riassetto activated in the best-of-three series.

NiJaree Canady, P -- The Stanford transfer has allowed only three runs in 21 innings pitched for the Red Raiders. Her 304 regular-season strikeouts is third-best in the NCAA, with 25 strikeouts in three games in the Women's College World Series.

Mihyia Davis, OF -- Despite only reaching base once in her three WCWS this year, Coach Glasco called Davis a "big game player" who he expects to be a factor in the championship series. The junior outfielder has 26 stolen bases for the Red Raiders this season.

We've already seen Glasco call for a straight steal of home in the WCWS game against UCLA, so if Davis gets on base, it will be fun to see what the Raiders cook up on the bases.

WCWS championship schedule