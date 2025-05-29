Four-time reigning national champion Oklahoma returns to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City aiming to defend its title. The 2025 NCAA softball tournament begins on Thursday at Devon Park as the WCWS kicks off with eight teams competing for a national title.
Oklahoma, the favorite to win its ninth WCWS title under coach Patty Gasso, is one of five SEC teams in the tournament, along with Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas, which was swept by the Sooners in the championship series last year. Led by two-time All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech joins Ole Miss as first-time WCWS participants. Meanwhile, UCLA seeks to add another national title to its Division I-leading total of 13 championships.
The double-elimination tournament determines who advances to the championship series, where the final two teams face off in a best-of-three showdown. For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.
You can stream every game of the Women's College World Series on fubo (try for free)
Thursday, May 29
Game 1: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Texas | Noon | ESPN
Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 4: No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 16 Oregon | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, May 30
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, May 31
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m. | ABC
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 1
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 3 p.m. | ABC
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Monday, June 2
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 | Noon | ESPN
Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Championship Finals (Best of 3)
Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, June 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 6 | 8 p.m. | ESPN