Four-time reigning national champion Oklahoma returns to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City aiming to defend its title. The 2025 NCAA softball tournament begins on Thursday at Devon Park as the WCWS kicks off with eight teams competing for a national title.

Oklahoma, the favorite to win its ninth WCWS title under coach Patty Gasso, is one of five SEC teams in the tournament, along with Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas, which was swept by the Sooners in the championship series last year. Led by two-time All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech joins Ole Miss as first-time WCWS participants. Meanwhile, UCLA seeks to add another national title to its Division I-leading total of 13 championships.

The double-elimination tournament determines who advances to the championship series, where the final two teams face off in a best-of-three showdown. For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Thursday, May 29

Game 1: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 6 Texas | Noon | ESPN

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 4: No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 16 Oregon | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, May 30

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, May 31

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m. | ABC

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 1

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 3 p.m. | ABC

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Monday, June 2

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 | Noon | ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals (Best of 3)

Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 6 | 8 p.m. | ESPN