The championship series of the Women's College World Series is going the distance after Texas Tech held on for a 4-3 win over Texas in Game 2.

For the second straight night, the game was scoreless entering the fifth inning before the Red Raiders finally broke through. With two outs and the bases loaded, Texas pitcher Cambria Salmon hit Texas Tech's Alana Johnson with a pitch, scoring Raegan Jennings. One batter later, Salmon threw a wild pitch, and Mihyia Davis came home to put the Red Raiders up 2-0.

The Longhorns finally got to Red Raiders star pitcher Nijaree Canady in the sixth inning on Mia Scott's solo home run, but Texas Tech came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Bailey Lindemuth's sacrifice fly plated Makayla Garcia and Davis drove in Victoria Valdez with a single.

But Texas didn't go down without a fight in the seventh. The Longhorns got runners on first and second with no outs thanks to an error and a hit by pitch, and Leighann Goode scored on Katie Stewart's double. Katie Cimusz's sacrifice then scored Victoria Hunter to make it 4-3, but Canady shut the door by getting Ashton Maloney to ground out and striking out Kayden Henry.

The game was somehow less hectic than Texas' dramatic, controversial Game 1 win Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning in controversial fashion when a runner initially ruled out on a steal attempt was awarded second due to an obstruction call. Davis then delivered a two-out RBI single to give Texas Tech the lead.

But it wouldn't last. With two outs in the sixth, Texas finally got to Canady with two singles and then a double steal. With runners on second and third and first base open, TTU opted to intentionally walk Texas cleanup hitter Reese Atwood.

Canady hadn't intentionally walked an opposing batter all season, and looked uncomfortable as she tossed three straight balls barely out of the zone. On the fourth pitch, Atwood caught everyone off guard by swinging and roping a single into left, scoring two.

Texas, with ace Teagan Kavan on the mound, then closed things out in the seventh.

Texas, seeking its first WCWS title, is in the championship series for the third time in four seasons. Texas Tech -- which upset four-time reigning national champion Oklahoma to get to the championship series -- is in the championship series for the first time.

Now we're set for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday night.

Championship (Best of 3)

Game 1: Texas 2, Texas Tech 1

Game 2: Texas Tech 4, Texas 3

Game 3: Texas vs. Texas Tech -- Friday, June 6 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, May 29

Game 1: No. 6 Texas 3, No. 3 Florida 0

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 7 Tennessee 3

Game 3: No. 12 Texas Tech 1, Ole Miss 0

Game 4: No. 9 UCLA 4, No. 16 Oregon 2

Friday, May 30

Game 5: No. 7 Tennessee 11, No. 3 Florida 3 (5 innings)

Game 6: No. 16 Oregon 6, Ole Miss 5 (10 innings)

Saturday, May 31

Game 7: No. 6 Texas 4, No. 2 Oklahoma 2

Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, No. 9 UCLA 1

Sunday, June 1

Game 9: No. 7 Tennessee 5, No. 9 UCLA 4 (9 innings)

Game 10: No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Oregon 1

Monday, June 2

Game 11: No. 6 Texas 2, No. 7 Tennessee 0

Game 13: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, No. 2 Oklahoma 2