A pair of upsets led the way on Saturday as two teams moved within a win of the championship final of the Women's College World Series. No. 6 Texas upset rival No. 2 Oklahoma in the afternoon to move one step closer to its first national title in the NCAA softball tournament.

The Longhorns came up short in 2022 and 2024 where they lost to the Sooners each time. However, Texas proved to be too much for the four-time reigning national champions on Saturday as Tegan Kavon silenced the Oklahoma bats with a complete game that included eight strikeouts.

In the nightcap, No. 12 Texas Tech beat No. 9 UCLA to continue its magical season. The Red Raiders are in their first Women's College World Series and looking to cap off one of the most surprising runs in recent memory. Texas Tech was carried by another stellar pitching performance with NiJaree Canady striking out seven in a complete game win over the Bruins.

The double-elimination tournament determines who advances to the championship series, where the final two teams face off in a best-of-three showdown. For the complete schedule and results for every matchup, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

Thursday, May 29

Game 1: No. 6 Texas 3, No. 3 Florida 0

Game 2: No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 7 Tennessee 3

Game 3: No. 12 Texas Tech 1, Ole Miss 0

Game 4: No. 9 UCLA 4, No. 16 Oregon 2

Friday, May 30

Game 5: No. 7 Tennessee 11, No. 3 Florida 3 (5 innings)

Game 6: No. 16 Oregon 6, Ole Miss 5 (10 innings)

Saturday, May 31

Game 7: No. 6 Texas 4, No. 2 Oklahoma 2

Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, No. 9 UCLA 1

Sunday, June 1

Game 9: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 9 UCLA | 3 p.m. | ABC

Game 10: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 2 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Monday, June 2

Game 11: No. 6 Texas vs. Winner of Game 9 | Noon | ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Championship Finals (Best of 3)

Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 6 | 8 p.m. | ESPN