Women's College World Series schedule 2026: Scores, bracket, TV times for NCAA softball tournament

The 2026 Women's College World Series arrives in Oklahoma City with a noticeably different tone than recent years, most notably because Oklahoma will not be part of the field for the first time since 2015. The Sooners' absence ends a nine-year run of WCWS appearances that included six national titles. Reigning national champion Texas headlines the field, looking to defend its title after capturing the 2025 crown in dominant fashion. The Longhorns enter among the top contenders again as the No. 2 overall seed.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama makes its first WCWS appearance since 2021, returning to the sport's biggest stage with a chance to capture its second national championship in program history after winning its first in 2012. Meanwhile, No. 4 Nebraska returns to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2013, led by All-American Jordy Frahm -- formerly Jordy Bahl -- who helped Oklahoma win two national championships before transferring back to her home state to anchor Nebraska's return to the WCWS field.

The SEC placed five teams in the field, accounting for more than half of the bracket, with first-time participants No. 5 Arkansas and Mississippi State joining the mix alongside No. 7 Tennessee, making its third WCWS appearance in four years.

No. 11 Texas Tech also returns to the WCWS behind ace NiJaree Canady, whose presence in the circle has been central to the program's rise since transferring from Stanford. And No. 8 UCLA, one of the sport's traditional powers, also returns to Oklahoma City, bringing its familiar championship pedigree.

For the complete schedule and results for every matchup at Devon Park, follow along right here at CBS Sports.

All times ET

Thursday, May 28

Game 1: No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State (12 p.m. ESPN)

Game 2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee (2:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 3: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Arkansas (9:30 p.m. ESPN2)

Friday, May 29

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 (9:30 p.m. ESPN2)

Saturday, May 30

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 (3 p.m. ABC)

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (7 p.m. ESPN)

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 (3 p.m. ABC)

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7 (7 p.m. ESPN2)

Monday, June 1

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9

Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11

Game 13: Winner Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13

Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3 (8 p.m. ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, June 4 (8 p.m. ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 5 (8 p.m. ESPN)