The Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-1 in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series on Wednesday night in a contest that included multiple controversies, a stunning mistake by a star pitcher and more emotional swings -- and minutes spent in replay review -- than one could count.

In a scoreless game entering the fifth inning, Texas Tech pinch hitter Logan Halleman reached first on an error but then appeared to be thrown out trying to steal second. After a Texas Tech challenge, though, the umpires awarded Halleman second base, saying Longhorns shortstop Leighann Goode obstructed Halleman's path to the base. It was a very close call and one that certainly brought up questions about the replay reversal as well as the rule itself.

One out later, Mihyia Davis delivered a two-out single to plate Halleman and give the Red Raiders the lead.

The drama, it turned out, was only getting started. Red Raiders star pitcher Nijaree Canady had allowed just one hit through five innings but ran into trouble with two outs in the sixth, giving up back-to-back singles to Kayden Henry -- who then stole second -- and Mia Scott. Henry and Scott then executed a double steal.

Finally, Canady cracked in a shocking manner. With first base open, she intended to intentionally walk Reese Atwood, the Longhorns' leader in home runs and RBI. It was something she hadn't done all season and Canady struggled to even miss the zone, though she did manage to get things to a 3-0 count.

That's when things took another turn. Instead of completing the intentional walk, Canady mistakenly threw a strike, and Atwood hammered the ball through the left side of the infield for the go-ahead two-run single. Before that single, Atwood was hitless in 10 previous at bats at the WCWS.

Now trailing 2-1, Alana Johnson reached on an error to lead off the top of the seventh for Texas Tech. One out later, on a full count, Johnson took off and appeared to steal second.

This time, though, a pair of controversial calls went against the Red Raiders. First, the pitch that had appeared to be inside to Anya German was called a strike, meaning German struck out. Second, Atwood, the Texas catcher, made contact with the home plate umpire trying to throw out Johnson, so it was ruled umpire interference, and Johnson was sent back to first base.

Instead of potentially having runners on first and second with one out -- or even a runner on second with two down -- Texas Tech had a runner on first with two outs. Longhorns ace Teagan Kavan, who hasn't allowed an earned run in the WCWS, then got Bailey Lindemuth to foul out to clinch the win.

Texas, the WCWS runner-up in two of the last three seasons, is now one win away from its first national title. Game 2 is set for Thursday night.