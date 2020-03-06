Womens gymnastics: How to watch No. 12 Washington/San Jose State/Alaska/No. 7 Denver quad meet

Two top 15 teams will be in action when No. 7 Denver, No. 12 Washington, Alaska and San Jose State do battle in a quad meet on Sunday. The four teams will face off in vault, bars, and floor events.

Denver is coming off a first place finish against George Washington and a second place finish against Oklahoma last month. The Pioneers were led by senior Maddie Kerr, who had a 39.725 all-around performance in the vault event. Kerr's score was the second-highest score at an away meet in program history.

Meanwhile, Washington figures to be the stiffest competition for Denver this coming weekend.

The GymDawgs are coming off their most successful meet of the season against No. 4 Utah in which they registered the second-best team score in program history with a 197.600. Evanni Roberson led the way as she scored her second perfect 10 on the balance beam and all five scoring gymnasts earned marks of 9.900 or better, which led to the best beam score in program history.

Even with the record score, Washington still lost at the hands of Utah.

Here's how to watch all of Sunday's action at the quad meet:

Washington/San Jose State/Alaska/Denver



Date: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Streaming: SportsLive

