Women's gymnastics: How to watch No. 14 Minnesota at No. 7 Denver

A top 15 gymnastics battle will take place on Sunday when No. 7 Denver hosts No. 14 Minnesota.

The two teams will participate in vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around events. Minnesota will be led by All-Big Ten selections Ivy Lu, Lexy Ramier, Paige Williams, Ona Loper and Tiarre Sales. In addition, the Golden Gophers have five seniors on their roster in Kristen Quaglia, Casey Betts, Mary Korlin-Downs, Lu and Williams.

In the vault event, Minnesota will lean on Loper, who is the reigning Baton Rogue Regional Vault Champion. Maddie Quarles, a transfer, will also participate in the event. In the bars event, the Golden Gophers will have Lu, Ramier, and Sales to lead the charge.

When it comes to the beam event, Korlin-Downs, Ramier, Sales and Lu will lead the way for the Golden Gophers. Lu is only of two Golden Gophers to ever record a perfect 10.000 in the event. Williams will lead the floor squad in her senior season with at least 10 athletes likely to participate in the event. Sales, Loper and Ali Sonier will also suit up for the event as they were very consistent in the floor routine last season. Finally, Ramier, Loper, Sales and Halle Remlinger will compete in all four events for Minnesota this season.

Here's how to watch Sunday afternoon's events.

Minnesota at Denver

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12

Sunday, Jan. 12 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Streaming: SportsLive

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.