Women's water polo: Watch the MPSF conference championships on CBS Sports Digital

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference is the most stacked conference in water polo. The top four teams in the national rankings will be playing in the championships this weekend, as will the only three schools to win the title in Stanford, UCLA and USC.

Quarterfinals will be played on Friday, while Saturday will feature semifinal matchups and Sunday will have the fifth-place game. It's a packed weekend, so be sure to tune in throughout the day to catch the latest action.

Here's how to watch the MPSF women's water polo championships.

MPSF women's water polo championships

Friday

Date: Friday, April 26



Friday, April 26 Matchups: No. 2 USC vs. Indiana (11 a.m. PST); No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 10 Arizona State (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 4 Cal vs. San Jose State (2:30 p.m. PST)



No. 2 USC vs. Indiana (11 a.m. PST); No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 10 Arizona State (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 4 Cal vs. San Jose State (2:30 p.m. PST) Stream: College Sports Live



Saturday

Date: Saturday, April 27



Saturday, April 27 Matchups: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (11 a.m. PST); Game 1 winner vs.Game 2 winner (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 1 Stanford vs. Game 3 winner (2:30 p.m. PST)



Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (11 a.m. PST); Game 1 winner vs.Game 2 winner (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 1 Stanford vs. Game 3 winner (2:30 p.m. PST) Stream: College Sports Live

Sunday