Women's water polo: Watch the MPSF conference championships on CBS Sports Digital

It's a weekend-long affair

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference is the most stacked conference in water polo. The top four teams in the national rankings will be playing in the championships this weekend, as will the only three schools to win the title in Stanford, UCLA and USC.

Quarterfinals will be played on Friday, while Saturday will feature semifinal matchups and Sunday will have the fifth-place game. It's a packed weekend, so be sure to tune in throughout the day to catch the latest action.

Here's how to watch the MPSF women's water polo championships.

MPSF women's water polo championships

Friday

  • Date: Friday, April 26
  • Matchups: No. 2 USC vs. Indiana (11 a.m. PST); No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 10 Arizona State (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 4 Cal vs. San Jose State (2:30 p.m. PST)
  • Stream: College Sports Live

Saturday

  • Date: Saturday, April 27
  • Matchups: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (11 a.m. PST); Game 1 winner vs.Game 2 winner (12:45 p.m. PST); No. 1 Stanford vs. Game 3 winner (2:30 p.m. PST)
  • Stream: College Sports Live

Sunday

