Wood Memorial odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles releases picks

Time is running out to earn a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, and 11 three-year-olds will get their chance on Saturday in the 2019 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack. The Bill Mott-trained Tacitus, who won last month's Tampa Bay Derby, is the morning-line favorite with 2019 Wood Memorial odds of 5-2. Haikal, who rallied from far back to win the one-mile Gotham Stakes on this track, is the right behind him among the 2019 Wood Memorial contenders at 7-2 odds. And Tax, who won the Withers on Feb. 2 at Aqueduct, is at 9-2. Post time for the Wood Memorial 2019 is 6 p.m. ET. With such a talented field to choose from on Saturday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Wood Memorial picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is off to a hot start in 2019, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes, War of Will, in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

We can tell you that Demling is fading the morning-line favorite, Tacitus. Even though the son of Tapit, who won the 2004 Wood Memorial, won his maiden race at Aqueduct in November and opened his 3-year-old campaign with a win in the Tampa Bay Derby, Demling says he isn't worth the 5-2 premium you'll need to pay for him in a loaded 2019 Wood Memorial lineup.

Instead, Demling is high on Outshine, who will run from the No. 10 post and is going off as a long shot at 6-1 Wood Memorial odds. For Demling, Outshine's connections will be the difference-maker on Saturday.

"Trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez have teamed to win the Wood Memorial four times," Demling told SportsLine. "Outshine was second in the Tampa Bay Derby and has a shot to make a big jump in this race."

2019 Wood Memorial odds

Tacitus (5-2)

Haikal (7-2)

Tax (9-2)

Hoffa's Union (6-1)

Outshine (6-1)

Final Jeopardy (8-1)

Overdeliver (20-1)

Not That Brady (20-1)

Grumps Little Tots (30-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)

Joevia (30-1)