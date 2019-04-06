Wood Memorial odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles unveils picks

A field of 11 horses will enter the starting gate on Saturday in the 2019 Wood Memorial with dreams of running at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. The Wood Memorial is one of the most important prep races for the Kentucky Derby, and the top two finishers will earn enough points to qualify for this year's Run for the Roses. Those who don't finish in the top two may be out of luck. Last year's Wood Memorial winner, Vino Rosso, finished ninth in the Derby and fourth in the Belmont Stakes. Tacitus, who's already in the Kentucky Derby field by virtue of his win in the Tampa Bay Derby, is the morning-line favorite at 2019 Wood Memorial odds of 5-2, but six horses are listed at 8-1 or shorter. Post time at Aqueduct Racetrack is 6 p.m. ET. With such a competitive group to choose from on Saturday, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Wood Memorial picks and horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is off to a hot start in 2019, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes, War of Will, in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

We can tell you that Demling is fading the morning-line favorite, Tacitus. Even though the son of Tapit, who won the 2004 Wood Memorial, won his maiden race at Aqueduct in November and opened his 3-year-old campaign with a win in the Tampa Bay Derby, Demling says he isn't worth the 5-2 premium you'll need to pay for him in a loaded 2019 Wood Memorial lineup.

Instead, Demling is high on Outshine, who will run from the No. 10 post and is going off as a long shot at 6-1 Wood Memorial odds. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, the son of Malibu Moon has won two of his four career starts and is coming off a runner-up finish to Tacitus in the Tampa Bay Derby.

In that race, Outshine sat close to a hot early pace and looked like a winner at the top of the stretch. However, the fast run took a toll on the colt and he could not hold off the late-running Tacitus, who won by a little more than a length.

With the Wood Memorial pace not expected to be as fast early, Outshine "has a shot to make a big jump in this race," Demling told SportsLine. Outshine won an allowance race at Gulfstream Park in February and took down his maiden run at Belmont almost a year ago. Pletcher won the 2017 Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming and was victorious in last year's Wood Memorial with Vino Rosso.

2019 Wood Memorial odds

Tacitus (5-2)

Haikal (7-2)

Tax (9-2)

Hoffa's Union (6-1)

Outshine (6-1)

Final Jeopardy (8-1)

Overdeliver (20-1)

Not That Brady (20-1)

Grumps Little Tots (30-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)

Joevia (30-1)