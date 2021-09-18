The Brad Cox-trained Set Piece will try to become a Grade 1 winner for the first time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Woodbine Mile on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto. A five-year-old son of Dansili, Set Piece has nine wins and earned more than $533,000 in 17 starts but is 0-for-2 in Grade/Group 1 starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga. Set Piece is the 5-2 second choice in the 2021 Woodbine Mile odds. The Chad Brown-trained Raging Bull is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 10-horse Woodbine Mile 2021 field. Post time for the $1 million race is 6:12 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any Woodbine Mile 2021 picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, he has been on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Raging Bull, even though he is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Bred in France, Raging Bull has earned more than $1.5 million in his career, the most in the field. He has won three Grade 1 races in his career, including the Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland in April.

However, in his last race Raging Bull ran a disappointing sixth as the favorite in the Fourstardave Handicap, and Weir wonders if this horse has tailed off since winning the Maker's Mark Mile. "He's a contender but looks vulnerable as the morning-line favorite," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers multiple horses more than Raging Bull.

Weir's top pick is a horse who is coming off "another strong race." He also is high on a double-digit long shot who "has never been better."

2021 Woodbine Mile odds, horses

Raging Bull 2-1

Set Piece 5-2

Ride a Comet 5-1

March to the Arch 8-1

Olympic Runner 10-1

Space Traveller 12-1

Avie's Flatter 15-1

Duke of Hazzard 15-1

Town Cruise 20-1

Change of Control 20-1