Woodward Stakes 2018 odds, contenders, and lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races unveils picks

The 2018 Woodward Stakes runs Saturday from Saratoga Race Course in New York. A mammoth 14-horse field will go to post at 6:47 p.m. ET, including three Grade 1 stakes winners. Gunnevera, who took second at last year's Travers Stakes, has battled injury this season but returned to win an allowance race at Gulfstream by 6.5 lengths. He's the morning-line favorite at 4-1 Woodward Stakes odds. Seeking the Soul, who won the Clark Handicap last fall, is at 9-2 in just his third race this year, while Japanese import Yoshida, a Grade 1 winner on turf, is listed at 5-1. Top trainer Todd Pletcher has three entrants in Tapwrit (5-1), Patch (20-1) and Rally Cry (20-1).



If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million three weeks ago, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.



Last month, Goldberg was dead-on about the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. Two weeks ago, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The horse went out and won the Grade I race by more than 12 lengths.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



Gunnevera (4-1)

Seeking the Soul (9-2)

Yoshida (5-1)

Tapwrit (6-1)

Discreet Lover (8-1)

Sunny Ridge (8-1)

Kurilov (10-1)

Leofric (20-1)

Zanotti (20-1)

Rally Cry (20-1)

Patch (20-1)

Hence (20-1)

Imperative (30-1)

Term of Art (30-1)